Watch: Milan's Ibrahimovic trains hard ahead of Sunday's derby against Inter
05 February at 16:40AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is preparing for the derby against Inter this weekend, with optimism in the Rossoneri camp that the 38-year-old Swede will be fit for the game, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Swedish striker missed the Rossoneri’s last game against Hellas Verona last weekend but is working hard to return for Sunday’s clash against the Nerazzurri. Yesterday the player worked individually in the gym and today he trained individually on the pitches at Milan’s training ground. There is hope that Ibrahimovic will be able to start Sunday’s game.
Lions don't sound like humans pic.twitter.com/tTK9M6gA3I— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 5, 2020
