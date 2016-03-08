...
Watch: Milan target Angel Correa scores against Real Madrid

correa, atletico madrid, esulta, urlo, 2018/19
27 July at 22:55
AC Milan are preparing a mini-revolution upfront as they are close to acquiring both Angel Correa (from Atletico for around 40 million euros plus bonuses) and Rafael Leao (from Lille for 35 million euros). To make some room, the rossoneri are working on selling both Patrick Cutrone and André Silva as Giampaolo wants to surround star Polish striker Piatek in the best possible way. Angel Correa traveled with Atletico Madrid as he played against Real Madrid yesterday despite his imminent move to Milan. Correa scored a nice goal as you can view this goal right here bellow on Calciomercato.com. 

