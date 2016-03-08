Watch: Milik gives Napoli the lead after huge goalkeeping error

Mertens and Milik put the goalkeeper under pressure as he received a backpass. However, unfortunately for the youngster, he completely failed with his feet as the ball ended up in Milik's stride. From that range, of course, the striker made no mistakes.

Napoli certainly got off to a good start in the game against Genk. Inside the first three minutes, Milik gave his side the lead after a huge mistake in goal by Vandevoordt, who is the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history.