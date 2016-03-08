Watch: Mina gives Colombia the lead against Poland
24 June at 21:10After losing to Japan, Colombia were looking to get back on the right track against Poland.
However, the start wasn't too convincing, although Poland failed to convert their chances. After that, Colombia took over and in the 39th minute, James Rodriguez found Mina in the box with a great cross. The latter made no mistakes with the header, putting it past the goalkeeper. The scores remained 0-1 in the half-time break.
Take a look at the goal below.
Video: gol de Yerry Mina pic.twitter.com/ZcSfF86FXf— VALLEDUPAR (@Valledupar) 24 juni 2018
