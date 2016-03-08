Watch: Miranda arrives at Inter's HQ as Jiangsu Suning move nears
26 July at 12:45Joao Miranda is on his way out of Inter. The Brazilian defender has returned to Milano after winning the Copa America with his national team but will not be joining Antonio Conte's team in pre-season preparations, as he is out of the technical project of the former Juventus and Chelsea manager. The former Atletico Madrid centre-back is expected to join Jiangsu Suning in the coming days, with talks ongoing regarding his future, which will be away from Italy. Here is the photo of his arrival:
#Inter, #JoaoMiranda in sede per discutere del suo futuro. Il brasiliano vicino al #Jiangsu pic.twitter.com/0f2nYx5Bng— Pasquale Guarro (@Ngoppejammeja) July 26, 2019
