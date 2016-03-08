Watch: Mourinho drama after comment from Chelsea staff member
20 October at 15:45Manchester United drew 2-2 with Chelsea this afternoon at Stamford Bridge, as Ross Barkley scored a late equaliser for the Blues after United came back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 thanks to a second half brace from Anthony Martial.
Barkley’s late equaliser came at the same time as another incident, where a comment from a Chelsea staff member send Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho into a mad frenzy, in which the Portuguese coach attempts to chase the Chelsea man down the tunnel – before the stewards and security get involved to intervene.
The commotion comes as Mourinho gets robbed of what would have been a very important victory, instead leaving them with just a point and a lot more work to do in the coming weeks. You can watch the clip below:
Jose Mourinho triggered pic.twitter.com/ok2fSiaDhq— St Woolwich Day (@StWoolwichDay) October 20, 2018
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments