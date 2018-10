Jose Mourinho triggered pic.twitter.com/ok2fSiaDhq — St Woolwich Day (@StWoolwichDay) October 20, 2018

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Chelsea this afternoon at Stamford Bridge, as Ross Barkley scored a late equaliser for the Blues after United came back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 thanks to a second half brace from Anthony Martial.Barkley’s late equaliser came at the same time as another incident, where a comment from a Chelsea staff member send Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho into a mad frenzy, in which the Portuguese coach attempts to chase the Chelsea man down the tunnel – before the stewards and security get involved to intervene.The commotion comes as Mourinho gets robbed of what would have been a very important victory, instead leaving them with just a point and a lot more work to do in the coming weeks. You can watch the clip below:For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.