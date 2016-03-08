Argentina took the lead through Aguera but Iceland's Finbogasson equalised almost immediately. From there on, Argentina struggled to create anything and Messi's penalty miss in the second half didn't make things better.

Man Utd's manager, Jose Mourinho, has revealed what he believes is the secret behind Iceland's success. Watch the clip below.

