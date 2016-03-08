Watch: Napoli reveal new home kit for 19/20 season
28 June at 13:30Napoli have revealed their new home kit, which will be used for the 2019/20 season. In the video published by the club on social media, the camouflage is still present, as the blue shirt features a nice pattern.
The shirt also features white details on the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a dark blue stripe. In the video, the likes of Mertens, Insigne, Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Callejon, Zielinski and Milik make an appearance, along with several fans.
ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 28 juni 2019
Indossa la Kombat SSC Napoli 2020, be part of the game. #SSCNapoli #KappaSport #AreYouReadyForThis
