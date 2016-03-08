Watch: Napoli reveal new home kit for 19/20 season

28 June at 13:30
Napoli have revealed their new home kit, which will be used for the 2019/20 season. In the video published by the club on social media, the camouflage is still present, as the blue shirt features a nice pattern.​

​The shirt also features white details on the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a dark blue stripe. In the video, the likes of Mertens, Insigne, Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Callejon, Zielinski and Milik make an appearance, along with several fans.
 

