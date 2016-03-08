Watch: New evidence suggests Cristiano Ronaldo provoked Atletico fans, calling them 'sons of b*tches'

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the centre of attention for the media ever since his hat-trick on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid which saw Diego Simeone's two-goal advantage slip away as Juve progress through to the quarter-finals of European football's biggest club competition.Cristiano Ronaldo came under fire after imitating Diego Simeone's gesture, which the Argentine coach performed after Jose Gimenez's goal in the first leg. At first it appeared as though UEFA would not be investigating the incident. However, new evidence has come to light, which you can see in our gallery, to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo may have been in breach of the rules; having performed the gesture twice, once in front of Juventus fans and once in front of Atletico fans.The video evidence also suggests that the Portuguese forward, when performing the gesture in front of the Atletico fans, which UEFA could view as in breach of the rules about provoking fans, called them 'sons of bitches'; which would, again, potentially be in breach of UEFA's rules and regulations.For all the videos surrounding the issue, and all the new evidence,

