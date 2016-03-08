Watch: New Real Madrid signing Eder Militao gets dizzy in the middle of press conference

militao, real madrid, maglia, perez, 2019/20
10 July at 15:45
Eder Militao was presented as Real Madrid's newest arrival today, despite having completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu already in March for a reported fee of 50 million euros from Porto. However, the presentation did not go as planned, because, during the press conference of the Brazilian international, the player started to feel dizzy and it was decided on the spot that it would be better for him to stop answering the questions from the media and leave. However, it is not expected to be anything serious. Here is the video:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.