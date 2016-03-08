Watch: New Real Madrid signing Eder Militao gets dizzy in the middle of press conference

El final de la rueda de prensa de EDER MILITAO ha llegado antes de lo previsto



Eder Militao was presented as Real Madrid's newest arrival today, despite having completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu already in March for a reported fee of 50 million euros from Porto. However, the presentation did not go as planned, because, during the press conference of the Brazilian international, the player started to feel dizzy and it was decided on the spot that it would be better for him to stop answering the questions from the media and leave. However, it is not expected to be anything serious. Here is the video: