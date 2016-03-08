Watch: New video emerges of Inter-Napoli supporter clashes
27 January at 16:00A new video of the supporter clashes between Inter and Napoli has emerged, as the police decided to release the video to the public. It appears the footage was taken from a security camera, showing the tragedy from a different angle.
As a result of the fighting, an Inter fan (Daniele Belardinelli) lost his life after sustaining major injuries. Looking at the video below, it seems that the showdown was indeed organized by both sets of fans, eventually resulting in a great tragedy.
#Inter-#Napoli: nuovo VIDEO degli #scontri. Un agguato finito in tragedia pic.twitter.com/HY5WTGIn5O— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) January 27, 2019
