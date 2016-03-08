Watch: New video emerges of Inter-Napoli supporter clashes

As a result of the fighting, an Inter fan (Daniele Belardinelli) lost his life after sustaining major injuries. Looking at the video below, it seems that the showdown was indeed organized by both sets of fans, eventually resulting in a great tragedy.

A new video of the supporter clashes between Inter and Napoli has emerged, as the police decided to release the video to the public. It appears the footage was taken from a security camera, showing the tragedy from a different angle.