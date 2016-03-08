Watch: New video emerges of Inter-Napoli supporter clashes

27 January at 16:00
A new video of the supporter clashes between Inter and Napoli has emerged, as the police decided to release the video to the public. It appears the footage was taken from a security camera, showing the tragedy from a different angle. 
 
As a result of the fighting, an Inter fan (Daniele Belardinelli) lost his life after sustaining major injuries. Looking at the video below, it seems that the showdown was indeed organized by both sets of fans, eventually resulting in a great tragedy. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.