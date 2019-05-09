Watch: Neymar drops Allegri hint?
09 May at 17:50Massimiliano Allegri's days at Juventus appear to be numbered; the Juve head coach looking to move on to a new challenge and giving someone else a go at leading Juventus. Reports have suggested that Allegri is being considered for vacancies at both PSG and Milan; with it thought that Tuchel and Gattuso will not remain in their current roles for much longer.
The PSG track looks to be an interesting one for Allegri, with PSG forward Neymar possibly dropping a hint for Allegri to join the club. On Instagram, Neymar has posted a squad picture with the caption 'SUDATALIA' - a blend of the words for South America and Italy; as the picture is composed of South Americans from the club alongside Buffon and Verratti - the two Italian's potentially having a role in the club's upcoming pursuit of Allegri.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments