Watch: Neymar punches fan after Coupe de France final disappointment

28 April at 09:20
Paris Saint-Germain lost against Rennes yesterday in the ​​Coupe de France final on penalties and failed to win the French double, with coach Tuchel being able to celebrate only the Ligue 1 title this season. After the match, there was a lot of tension and nervousness among the PSG players.

During the awarding ceremony, the players went up to the stands for their medals and one supporter went on to insult the players of the losing side, from Buffon to Kurzawa, also calling Verratti racist and finally telling Neymar to learn to play football, who did not react to the words in an appreciative way and punched the fan.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.