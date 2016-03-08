Watch: Neymar punches fan after Coupe de France final disappointment
During the awarding ceremony, the players went up to the stands for their medals and one supporter went on to insult the players of the losing side, from Buffon to Kurzawa, also calling Verratti racist and finally telling Neymar to learn to play football, who did not react to the words in an appreciative way and punched the fan.
Aqui o vídeo do cara que levou o sopapo do Neymar. Ele provocava e xingava. Chamou um dos jogadores de racista e falou pro Neymar aprender a jogar futebol. Mas, cuidado, amigos, com o que vcs vao falar... isso não justifica a atitude do Neymar. pic.twitter.com/zHM7yWSryw— Clara Albuquerque (@claalbuquerque) April 27, 2019
Neymar punches a fan after PSG lose to Rennes. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/lHNF94GNrt— Phil (@oleexcellence) April 28, 2019
Go to comments