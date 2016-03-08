Watch: Neymar punches fan after Coupe de France final disappointment

Aqui o vídeo do cara que levou o sopapo do Neymar. Ele provocava e xingava. Chamou um dos jogadores de racista e falou pro Neymar aprender a jogar futebol. Mas, cuidado, amigos, com o que vcs vao falar... isso não justifica a atitude do Neymar. pic.twitter.com/zHM7yWSryw — Clara Albuquerque (@claalbuquerque) April 27, 2019

Neymar punches a fan after PSG lose to Rennes. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/lHNF94GNrt — Phil (@oleexcellence) April 28, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain lost against Rennes yesterday in the ​​Coupe de France final on penalties and failed to win the French double, with coach Tuchel being able to celebrate only the Ligue 1 title this season. After the match, there was a lot of tension and nervousness among the PSG players.During the awarding ceremony, the players went up to the stands for their medals and one supporter went on to insult the players of the losing side, from Buffon to Kurzawa, also calling Verratti racist and finally telling Neymar to learn to play football, who did not react to the words in an appreciative way and punched the fan.