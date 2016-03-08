The winger presented himself after just 20 minutes on the pitch, coming on as a substitute in the second half. Dribbling past two defenders, Neymar fired a thunderbolt off the crossbar and in. Watch the goal below.

Firmino then sealed the win for Brazil as he scored the second goal in the 94th minute.

After spending the last months on the sidelines, having been injured since February, Neymar returned today as he featured in Brazil's match against Croatia.