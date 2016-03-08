Watch out Inter: Mourinho 'proud' that Real Madrid fans want him back
06 March at 16:30Former Inter, Man Utd and Real manager José Mourinho has spoken with El Ciringuito about his future and the desire of some Real Madrid fnas that want him back at the club. "I was surprised by their elimination - Mourinho said - however, it's not possible to win six Champions League in a row. I am proud that fans were singing my name at the Bernabeu but Real Madrid have a manager already. At the moment there have been no contacts, there is nothing concrete".
According to El Chiringuito, Mourinho is not Florentino's first option to replace Solari as the president of Real Madrid has called once again Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid fans, however, are not the only ones who want Mourinho back in their club as Inter fans are also dreaming of a return to the Special One who will return to business next summer. Which will be his next stop?
