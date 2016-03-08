Watch out Milan, Kessie is on PSG's radar?
18 October at 23:10AC Milan started off this season a little slowly but they have picked up the pace of late. Other than Gonzalo Higuain and Suso, Franck Kessie is another player who has been doing very well of late for the rossoneri.
According to Italian news site Tuttomercatoweb, it seems like Franck Kessie is on PSG's and Beijing Guoan's radar as they both like him very much so. Still according to Tuttomercatoweb, it seems like the Chinese club already made him a huge 10 million euros per season salary offer as PSG look on. It would be surprising that Milan let him leave since the rossoneri have now found a financial stability with new owners Elliott managament. Time will tell so let's see...
AC Milan will be playing against Inter Milan in the derby this coming week-end as this will be a huge game for both sides. You can visit our web page at Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter.
