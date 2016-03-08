Could Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Lazio man is still valued at over €100 million, and is coming off a season in which he netted 12 goals in Serie A action.

At one stage the Serbian midfielder was believed to cost as much as €150m, but it sounds like PSG could pay over €100m for the 23-year-old, having recently sold Goncalo Guedes for €40m to Valencia, where he has done very well on loan.

Zahavi was already involved in recruiting Neymar to PSG for €222 million.

Could this meeting be decisive? The Ligue 1 champions have until Friday to nab their man, when the French transfer window will close until January.

It’s certainly what Le 10 Sport are indicating for the Juventus, Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid target, the French outlet claiming that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique met intermediaries Pini Zahavi and Zoran Vekic, who is one of SMS’ agents.