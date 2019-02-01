Watch: Padova announce signing of 'their' Ronaldo like CR7

10 July at 14:45
Today Padova Calcio announced the arrival of Ronaldo but not Juventus' Cristiano, obviously, but the return of their own Ronaldo, a 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder. The curiosity of this transfer is not the name, as many examples of Ronaldo's can be found in Brazil and Portugal, rather the way the club announced his arrival. The Serie C side announced their new arrival in the exact same way that Juventus did with CR7 last year. Here is the announcement:
 

