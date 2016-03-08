Watch: Paolo Dybala arrives in Turin
29 July at 22:20Paolo Dybala has arrived in Turin after being on holiday, ready to re-group with his teammates ahead of the new season.
In addition to Dybala, Ronaldo also arrived in Turin today, with several fans being on the airport to great the Portuguese striker. Tomorrow, both of them will begin preparations ahead of the season, with Juventus looking to win the Scudetto once again, after seven years of success in a row.
Time for some #Dybala after #CristianoRonaldo #Juve#Juventus— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) 29 juli 2018
via @LoreBetto pic.twitter.com/8FCoc1xfXX
