However, the goal was really deserved for the home side, who controlled the first fifteen minutes of the game. Toloi received the ball high up the pitch and played it into the path of Papu Gomez, who made no mistakes with the finish to give his side the lead.

Take a look at the goal via the tweet embedded below.

Have to say lovely goal pic.twitter.com/EteKTBtQ2o — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 20 augusti 2018

In the 14th minute, Atalanta took the lead against Frosinone, who hit the post just a few minutes earlier.