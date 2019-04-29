Watch: Paqueta and Vinicius Jr spotted in Milan

Gattuso's AC Milan played against Torino yesterday as the rossoneri ended up losing by a 2-0 score line (with goals from Belotti and Berenguer). The pressure is now very strong on both coach Rino Gattuso and the Milan players as they risk not qualifying for the UCL. Lucas Paqueta was spotted in Milano with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. today as they took this Monday in a little more relaxed way. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.