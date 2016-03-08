Watch: Paqueta scores his first Milan goal

PAQUETA FIRST GOAL FOR MILAN!pic.twitter.com/XynY8IXua1 — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) 10 February 2019

AC Milan are currently playing against Cagliari in the Italian Serie A as Rino Gattuso's team have a 2-0 lead over their rivals. Lucas Paqueta just scored his first rossoneri goal as he converted Davide Calabria's assist perfectly. It is a big goal for the young Brazilian starlet as he will be hoping to score many more goals in the near future for the rossoneri club. You can view the Paqueta goal bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.