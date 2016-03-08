Watch: Parma bring back iconic jersey

Parma are now back in the Italian Serie A as they have now also brought back their legendary yellow and blue jerseys. It has been a difficult few seasons for Parma but they can now look forward in a positive way as they are back in the top flight. Parma's home shirt will be white and black but their away jersey will be yellow and blue like it was 20 or so year's ago. You can view some pictures of Parma's new jersey bellow by clicking on the gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.