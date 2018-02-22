Watch: Payet leaves UEL final in tears
16 May at 21:40Unfortunately for Marseille, after having gone 0-1 down, Dimitri Payet had to leave the pitch after suffering an injury.
It's unclear why the captain had to leave the pitch besides that is was an injury, although it seems like he pulled a muscle. The midfielder left the pitch in tears as he made way for Maxime Lopez.
Atletico Madrid took the lead early on as Griezmann pounced on a defensive error, easily slotting it past Mandanda in goal.
Tough to see. Dimitri Payet in tears as he's forced to come off due to injury #OMAtleti #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/BdZYrF0BeA— Jonah Takalua (@Destaquito2) 16 maj 2018
