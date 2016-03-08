The French forward has risen to the fore over the last two seasons, first netting 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco before earning a massive €180 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he managed another 21 in all competitions.

The 19-year-old went on to bang in four goals for his country at the 2018 World Cup, becoming the first teenager to score more than one goal in a World Cup match since Pele managed the same feat in 1958, when his brace helped down Sweden in the final.

Mbappé is viewed as the new sensation in World football, and Pele’s message is a tribute to him.

The Frenchman thanked the two-time World Cup winner, saying "Thanks for ​the amazing gift, King!".Pele won a second World Cup in 1970, helping the Seleçao thrash Italy 4-1 in the final in Mexico City.