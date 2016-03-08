Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin’s impending transfer to Juventus is all set to be completed as the 25 year old is now edging closer towards joining the Italian league winners.Mattia Perin has been spotted in Turin as he arrives to undergo his medical at Juventus, prior to completing a switch to the Allianz Stadium. This means that Genoa and the Old Lady have already agreed a fee for the goalkeeper.Mattia Perin will wear the Juventus shirt for the next four years and earn 2.5 million euros net per year.