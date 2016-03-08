Watch: Perisic gets angry at Politano's goal celebration

So @Inter_en have gone from Icardi FC to Perisic FC?

Why is he dictating to #Politano how to celebrate his goal?

This is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/s4xkd6hx81 — Nima Tavallaey (@NimaTavRood) 24 February 2019

Inter Milan have been doing well without Mauro Icardi as the nerazzurri are leading 2-3 against Fiorentina in Florence. Inter got goals from Vecino, Politano and Perisic on the night as this would be a big result for Luciano Spalletti's team. Politano celebrated his goal by putting his hands around his ears. Ivan Perisic wasn't very pleased by this as he made him stop his celebration. You can view a tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.