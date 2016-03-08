...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Perisic gets angry at Politano's goal celebration

24 February at 22:25
Inter Milan have been doing well without Mauro Icardi as the nerazzurri are leading 2-3 against Fiorentina in Florence. Inter got goals from Vecino, Politano and Perisic on the night as this would be a big result for Luciano Spalletti's team. Politano celebrated his goal by putting his hands around his ears. Ivan Perisic wasn't very pleased by this as he made him stop his celebration. You can view a tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.