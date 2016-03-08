Watch: Piatek is ready for Milan's USA tour

20 July at 20:40
AC Milan are ready to begin their US tour as they left Italy this morning. The rossoneri will participate in the International cup as they will play against Bayern Munich, Benfica and Man United. Polish star striker Krzysztof Piatek seems ready for this US tour as he posted a picture on Instagram with the following message: 'Next stop, USA!'. You can view the original tweet on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come on the matter...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Next stop

