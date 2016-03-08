...
Watch: Piatek is resting in the Bahamas

25 June at 20:40
Krzysztof Piatek joined AC Milan from Genoa last January as the Polish star has been on fire for both the rossoneri and the Poland national team. Piatek is currently on holidays with his new wife Paulina as the couple traveled to the Bahamas for some time off. Piatek seems very rested indeed as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also click on our gallery section to view some Piatek-Milan pictures. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great fun on the Pig Beach

