Watch: Piatek leaves Marassi ahead of AC Milan move
21 January at 18:15Genoa star Krzysztof Piątek was suspended for today's Serie A clash between the Grifone and AC Milan. The Poland striker, however, watched the game from a private area of the stadium and, after the final whistle, he went in the dressing room of Genoa to say goodbye to his team-mates.
As we write, Genoa and AC Milan chiefs are meeting to finalize the deal. Tomorrow Piatek should be in Milan to undergo his medical tests with the Rossoneri and sign a € 2 million-a-year deal.
Watch Piatek leaving the Marassi with the video of our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo.
#Piatek lascia per l'ultima volta lo Stadio Marassi di Genova: addio al #Genoa, ora c'è il #Milan pic.twitter.com/VUhmqwAMAU— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 21 gennaio 2019
