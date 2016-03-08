Watch: Piatek responds to Roma-AC Milan: 'Only one point...'

04 February at 13:00
Roma and AC Milan drew 1-1 yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico, with both teams losing the opportunity to make a breakthrough in the race for the Champions League. Krzsystof Piatek scored his first Serie A goal for Milan and his third in three matches for Gennaro Gattuso's team. However, the Polish striker was seemingly not happy with just one point from the direct matchup. "Happy for the goal but only one point," the 23-year-old attacker wrote on his Instagram account after the match.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

