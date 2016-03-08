Watch: Piatek scores another incredible goal for Milan

Another look at the goal, wonderful finish by Piatek! pic.twitter.com/XFCJGMhdub — MilanGifs (@MilanGifs) 16 February 2019

AC Milan are currently playing against Atalanta as this is a big game for both sides. The rossoneri come into this one in 4th place as Atalanta are 5th in the Serie A standings. Freuler opened the score in the 33rd minute of play to give his side the lead but Piatek responded just before the break in an incredible way. The Polish star scored yet again for the rossoneri as he flicked home Rodriguez's cross. It was a great goal indeed as you can view so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.