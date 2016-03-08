Watch: Pique arrives in Milano with 'a bang' ahead of Inter clash

05 November at 15:00
Inter are set to face Barcelona tomorrow evening in their next Champions League encounter and the Catalans have already arrived in Italy ahead of the clash that could be decisive in terms of qualification to the next phase of the competition.

And one of the main stars of the Blaugrana, Gerard Pique, arrived with a bang, literally, as he was not looking in his way and smashed his head when walking out of the team bus.

