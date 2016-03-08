Watch: Pirlo still has it as he scores against Liverpool

Andrea Pirlo and the Milan legends took on the Liverpool legends recently at Anfield as Pirlo showed the world that he still has it as he scored a beautiful trademark free-kick goal for the rossoneri. You can view the goal in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.



Milan Legends: Dida; Cafu, Costacurta, Kaladze, Serginho; Gattuso, Pirlo, Ambrosini; Rui Costa; Inzaghi, Kaka



Liverpool Legends: Dudek; Johnson, Carragher, Hyypia, Agger; Kennedy, Gerrard, Kvarme; Luis Garcia, Fowler, Kuyt



Final score: Liverpool 3 vs Milan 2 (Fowler, Cissé, Pirlo, Pancaro and Gerrard).