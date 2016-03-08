Watch: Pirlo still has it as he scores against Liverpool
23 March at 20:25Andrea Pirlo and the Milan legends took on the Liverpool legends recently at Anfield as Pirlo showed the world that he still has it as he scored a beautiful trademark free-kick goal for the rossoneri. You can view the goal in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.
Milan Legends: Dida; Cafu, Costacurta, Kaladze, Serginho; Gattuso, Pirlo, Ambrosini; Rui Costa; Inzaghi, Kaka
Liverpool Legends: Dudek; Johnson, Carragher, Hyypia, Agger; Kennedy, Gerrard, Kvarme; Luis Garcia, Fowler, Kuyt
Final score: Liverpool 3 vs Milan 2 (Fowler, Cissé, Pirlo, Pancaro and Gerrard).
