Watch: Pjanic and Matuidi train together ahead of Juve's next game

18 January at 20:18
Juventus are coming off an important 2-1 win against AS Roma in the Italian Serie A as they also beat Udinese 4-0 in the Coppa Italia mid-week. Maurizio Sarri's team are now ready to take on Parma tomorrow in the Serie A as Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi both worked out at the Continassa ahead of this game. They were both a little tired so they trained in a 'different' way today in order to recuperate for tomorrow's game. They should both be starters for Juve in their game against Parma. More to come on the matter. Click here for more news

