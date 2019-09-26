Watch: Pjanic meets up with Pirlo
Juve's Miralem Pjanic was able to meet up with his 'predecessor' Andrea Pirlo recently. Pirlo is certainly one of Pjanic's idols as the Bosnian was proud to post a picture of himself with the Italian legend on Instagram. Pjanic wrote the following message: 'With the Maestro, oil on canvas!...'. Francesco Totti even commented on Pjanic's post as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now.
