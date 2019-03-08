Watch: Pjanic poses with Moise Kean's mother and uncle at the Allianz Stadium

08 March at 23:15
Juventus defeated Udinese today 4-1 at the Allianz Stadium with a weekend team. Some players rested due to to the upcoming matchup against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, while others were unavailable due to suspensions, like Miralem Pjanic, who got a red card last week against Napoli.

The Bosnian, however, watched his team play from the stands of the stadium and on the occasion he posted a selfie with Moise Kean's mother and uncle during the match in the Bianconeri's VIP sector. "With the mother and uncle of Moise Kean at the stadium. Congratulations to the mother who brought you up here," he wrote.

