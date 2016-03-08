Watch: Pjanic's message to the Juve fans

Miralem Pjanic wanted to re-assure the Juve fans around the world as he picked up a muscular injury in the bianconeri's game against Lecce. He posted a picture on his official Instagram account as he wrote: 'All good'. This is surely good news for Juve, Pjanic and all of the Juve supporters out there. It still remains to be seen how much time he will miss but it shouldn't be too long. Even so, he will likely miss Juve's midweek game against Genoa. More to come....



