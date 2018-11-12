Watch: Pjanic's son celebrates like Ronaldo against Man United

12 November at 16:20
Young Edin is a great protagonist of the Instagram profile of Miralem Pjanic, who often publishes videos and photos of his son, a Juventus fan. In the last post shared by the Bosnian midfielder, Edin celebrates at home like Cristiano Ronaldo after his goal against Manchester United, raising the black and white shirt and "showing the abs". "Happy start of the week for everyone. siiiiu," Pjanic added as a caption to the video that has driven people on social media crazy.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buon inizio di settimana a tutti siiiiu #finoallafine

A post shared by Miralem Pjanić (@miralem_pjanic) on

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.