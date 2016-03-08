Watch: Pochettino in tears after the full-time whistle in Amsterdam

Spurs only needed one goal to advance but time was against them. In the 95th minute, though, Alli managed to find Lucas Moura in the box, and the Brazilian grabbed a hat-trick. After the game, manager Pochettino was in tears as he celebrated the success.

Tottenham did the (nearly) impossible and got back from being not only one goal behind, but three, as Ajax played the first-half in the best way possible with two goals. However, in the second period, Tottenham got back on their feet as Lucas Moura scored twice in quick succession.