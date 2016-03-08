Watch: Pochettino returns to the pitch to celebrate with Tottenham fans
09 May at 00:10Tottenham completed an incredible comeback against Ajax earlier this evening, as Lucas Moura grabbed himself a hat-trick to send his side into the Champions League final, where Spurs will face Liverpool.
Their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, was in tears after the final whistle as he celebrated the big win with his squad and staff members. However, after going down to the dressing room, he returned later to celebrate with the fans once again along with staff members.
Intanto Pochettino... #AjaxTottenham @SkySport pic.twitter.com/kZ0tXYyvih— Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) May 8, 2019
