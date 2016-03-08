Watch: Pogba arrives in Turin with black and white suitcase

06 November at 22:20

Max Allegri's Juve will be taking on Mourinho's Manchester United tomorrow in the UEFA Champions league as Paul Pogba will be making his return in Turin. The Manchester United team flew towards Italy today. The interesting note? Pogba was seen arrive at the Manchester airport with a black and white suitcase (via IlBianconero). The French international seems ready to say hello to his old fans. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 


