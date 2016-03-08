Watch: Pogba got three-match ban for this spit in 2013, what does it mean for Douglas?
18 September at 15:30Last weekend, Douglas Costa ended up with the Juventus win against Sassuolo with a shameful act against Federico Di Francesco as he spat in the face of the Italian youngster and received a red card for his actions.
He is not the first Juventus player to do so, as Pogba did the same in 2013 with Palermo's Salvatore Aronica and received a three match ban.
However, Costa 's case is different as he hit Di Francesco with an elbow and a head but which could extend his ban to five or six games.
