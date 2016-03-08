Watch: Pogba teases Juve fans with snapshot from New York
03 July at 12:45Paul Pogba is one of Juventus' transfer market dreams. The Bianconeri have already secured the signatures of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Luca Pellegrini and are set to complete the transfer of Matthijs De Ligt.
But Pogba is a name that has always pleased the Italian champions and as we informed you earlier today, the feeling is mutual and the Manchester United midfielder would like a return to the Allianz Stadium And the Frenchman has once again teased the fans with a picture with a Juventus supporter during a press event in New York which he posted on his Instagram profile.
Non sei simpatico @paulpogba pic.twitter.com/JfTKVl2xhL— Francesco Ceccotti (@francescoceccot) July 3, 2019
