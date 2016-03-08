Watch - Premier League fixtures announced: Man Utd vs Chelsea in round 1

13 June at 11:00
Today the English Premier League fixtures were announced, just a month after the end of the last campaign. The competition will start on August 9th, with the European champions Liverpool hosting promoted Norwich at Anfield. The champions of England Manchester City will face West Ham away from home but the main dish is scheduled for August 11th when Manchester United and Chelsea face off at Old Trafford. Here is the full schedule of round 1:
 

