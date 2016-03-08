En train de lire en terrasse aux dernières nouvelles pic.twitter.com/yMqqo3yAcs — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 22, 2018

After announcing that he would be leaving Juventus, the question of ‘where next for Buffon?’ has been floating around. Rumours suggested China, PSG and even Parma – but the French club appear to have dropped a huge hint about the player’s future.When a user asked PSG’s official twitter account “Where is Buffon?” – the club replied with the following tweet, captioned “on the terrace, reading the latest news.” Could PSG be on the verge of signing Buffon? With reports indicating his family have been looking at apartments in Paris, all signs point to yes.