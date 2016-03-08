Watch: Rabiot and Nedved have amusing Ballon d'Or discussion in Juve museum

Adrien Rabiot was officially presented today as Juventus' new reinforcement. The midfielder spoke to the press and after the presentation in the conference hall of the Allianz Stadium, the former PSG man visited the Juventus museum.Rabiot observed all the trophies and other memorable items with great admiration but his attention was struck by the Ballon d'Or in the museum conquered by Pavel Nedved in 2003. And the midfielder asked the Juve vice-president curiously: "Is it the real one?". "Yes," Nedved responded with amusement.