Watch: Rabiot completes Juventus medical, announcement imminent

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has now completed his medical ahead of a move to Juventus.Rabiot's contract at Paris Saint-Germain was not extended by the club and he was a free agent this summer as his deal ran out. He is now close to Juventus on a free transfer after he arrived for a medical yesterday.We understand that Rabiot has completed his Juve medical after he exited the J-Medical training centre. He is now set to sign his Juventus contract as personal terms have already been agreed. The announcement is imminent.