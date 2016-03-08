Watch: Rabiot completes Juventus medical, announcement imminent

01 July at 17:00
French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has now completed his medical ahead of a move to Juventus.

Rabiot's contract at Paris Saint-Germain was not extended by the club and he was a free agent this summer as his deal ran out. He is now close to Juventus on a free transfer after he arrived for a medical yesterday.

 
We understand that Rabiot has completed his Juve medical after he exited the J-Medical training centre. He is now set to sign his Juventus contract as personal terms have already been agreed. The announcement is imminent.

 

