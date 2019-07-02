Watch: Rabiot's message to the bianconeri fans: 'Forza Juve'

Adrien Rabiot left PSG as he just recently joined Juve on a free transfer. Rabiot wanted to send a message to the bianconeri fans as he posted the following message on Instagram: 'Forza Juve!'. Rabiot posted a picture of himself alongside Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved as he will wear the number 25 jersey with the bianconeri. This is a nice free transfer signing for the bianconeri as you can view the original picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.