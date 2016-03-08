Watch: Rade Krunic arrives for his AC Milan medical checkups

18 June at 09:15
Rade Krunic will be AC Milan's first purchase of the summer transfer market. The Bosnian midfielder will come from Empoli in a deal worth 8 million euros plus bonuses connected to appearances and achievements. The player is expected to sign a 4-year contract with his new club. This morning, the 25-year-old arrived at the La Madonnina clinic to undergo his medical checkups ahead of the officialization of his move to the Rossoneri. Here are the pictures and video of his arrival at the hospital:
 

